Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) has been assigned a $24.00 price target by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. 197,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,249. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 1,071,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $16,119,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 140,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,106,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,925,926 shares of company stock valued at $59,045,927.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $10,623,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Pine River Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies.

