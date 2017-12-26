Snap (SNAP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News articles about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Snap earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3769901527569 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of Snap ( SNAP ) traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,753,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,998,141. Snap has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $18,150.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Snap had a negative return on equity of 107.36% and a negative net margin of 463.16%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 70,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,406.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,600.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,165,711 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,768 over the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

