Sky-mobi (MOBI) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Sky-mobi (NASDAQ:MOBI) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sky-mobi earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 44.5249083840428 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Sky-mobi (NASDAQ:MOBI) opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Sky-mobi has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $61.39 and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

About Sky-mobi

Sky-mobi Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of a mobile application platform embedded on mobile phones to provide mobile application store and services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company’s product, Maopao Application Store, allows users to browse and download a range of entertainment-oriented mobile applications and content, including mobile games, music and books.

