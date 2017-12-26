Skechers USA (SKX) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

News stories about Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Skechers USA earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 44.9076602985809 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $37.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Vetr lowered Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Skechers USA ( SKX ) traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.46. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $6,072.57, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $5,709,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $726,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,250 shares of company stock worth $33,823,248. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

