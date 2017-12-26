Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 1,374,479 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $7,834,530.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 172,704 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $980,958.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,181,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ SIRI) opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $24,219.97, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 93.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

