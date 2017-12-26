SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Lydall, Inc. (LDL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lydall by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lydall by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE LDL) opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Lydall had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lydall, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lydall has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Lydall news, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 1,588 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 10,912 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $607,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,897. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers.

