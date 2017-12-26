SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $163,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,325,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,879,000 after buying an additional 356,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,395,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,604,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ LHCG) opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1,180.00, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

