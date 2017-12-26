SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,167 First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Internet Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (INBK) opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $336.86, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.12.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.04%.

INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 20th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,167 First Internet Bancorp (INBK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-shares-of-5167-first-internet-bancorp-inbk.html.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.