SCYNEXIS (SCYX) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) is one of 105 public companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SCYNEXIS to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS’s rivals have a beta of 34.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS -8,569.46% -64.12% -37.45% SCYNEXIS Competitors -2,402.45% -68.50% -7.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SCYNEXIS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 1 5 0 2.83 SCYNEXIS Competitors 885 3844 6831 181 2.54

SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 311.26%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 18.67%. Given SCYNEXIS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCYNEXIS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $260,000.00 -$29.98 million N/A SCYNEXIS Competitors $8.17 billion $1.09 billion 153.88

SCYNEXIS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SCYNEXIS.

Summary

SCYNEXIS rivals beat SCYNEXIS on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious invasive fungal infections. SCY-078 is a structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitor that has been shown to be effective in vitro and in vivo in animal studies against a range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains. The Company also conducts additional in vitro and in vivo studies to further characterize the spectrum of activity of SCY-078. The Company has completed multiple Phase I studies with the oral formulation of SCY-078 and is conducting its first Phase I study with the IV formulation of SCY-078. The Company has also developed a platform for cyclophilin inhibitors, which has two clinical stage compounds, such as SCY-635 and SCY-641.

