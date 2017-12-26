Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,074 Shares of Brady Corp (BRC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Brady worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brady by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brady by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brady from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other Brady news, Director Bradley C. Richardson sold 1,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,305.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,029 shares of company stock worth $706,748. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,964.36, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

