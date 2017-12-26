Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (Z)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Zillow Group worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. ( Z ) opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $5,350.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $51.23.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 58,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $2,409,655.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 141,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $5,594,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,673,887 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

