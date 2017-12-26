Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $12.78 Million Position in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of HubSpot worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 74.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 474,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 202,640 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 344.7% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 200,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 48.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 124,238 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 539,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,373,000 after purchasing an additional 116,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 29.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,604 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,270.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $93.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $84,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kinzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,326.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,030. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on HubSpot from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

