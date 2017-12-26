Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $250,226.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $31,113.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $477,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,770 shares of company stock valued at $654,919. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 377,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ SCHN) traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 280,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $895.75, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.81.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.73 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.