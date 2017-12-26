Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Schneider National worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of Schneider National Inc ( NYSE SNDR ) opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Schneider National Inc has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In other news, CFO Lori A. Lutey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 605,996 shares in the company, valued at $14,665,103.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Gannon sold 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $6,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,528,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,258,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,900.

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

