Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Saul Centers worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1,338.09, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. Saul Centers Inc has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFS. Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Patrick F. Noonan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Netter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,163. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

