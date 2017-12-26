Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in CDW Corp (CDW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CDW by 24.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $257,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 16.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp (CDW) opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. CDW Corp has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,591.95, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CDW had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CDW Corp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In other CDW news, insider Jonathan J. Stevens sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $459,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $839,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,127 shares of company stock worth $9,105,265. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

