Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.55 Million in eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Stock

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eHealth by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of eHealth by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ EHTH) opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.73, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.25). eHealth had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on eHealth from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

