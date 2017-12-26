RSP Permian (RSPP) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RSP Permian earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.6076711950795 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSPP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RSP Permian from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RSP Permian from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RSP Permian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of RSP Permian ( RSPP ) traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 984,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,065. The stock has a market cap of $6,370.93, a PE ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.15. RSP Permian has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.34 million. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. analysts expect that RSP Permian will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RSP Permian news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,538,917.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Erik B. Daugbjerg sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $744,393.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,588,097.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,973 shares of company stock worth $6,861,844. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

