RPC (RES) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about RPC (NYSE:RES) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RPC earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4804880228367 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RPC (NYSE RES) traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. 458,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,523. RPC has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,672.38, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). RPC had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RES. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

In related news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

