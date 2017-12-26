Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 4,286 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,488,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,563,000 after buying an additional 7,020,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,098,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,830,000 after buying an additional 3,960,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,990.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,634,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,494,000 after buying an additional 3,516,536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42,071.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,331,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,634,000 after buying an additional 3,323,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,547,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,390 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $335,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $585,033.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 156,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $9,922,601.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 584,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,031,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co ( NYSE:BMY ) opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99,773.23, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Vetr raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.92 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

