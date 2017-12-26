Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LKQ (LKQ)

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LKQ. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of LKQ (NASDAQ LKQ) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,202. The company has a market capitalization of $12,615.18, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. LKQ has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts predict that LKQ will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $920,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Iv Webster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $4,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,223,025. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in LKQ by 20.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 380,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LKQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

