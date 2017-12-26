RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,602,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust ( RLJ ) opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $3,923.23, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $341.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of focused-service and compact full-service hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 122 hotels with approximately 20,100 rooms, located in 21 states and the District of Columbia, and an interest in one mortgage loan secured by a hotel.

