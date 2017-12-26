Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 13,442 Shares

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 13,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $265,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 14,374 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $301,997.74.
- On Thursday, October 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,000 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $145,040.00.
Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. 60,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,260. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $21.57.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by pursuing a tactical asset allocation strategy and opportunistically investing under normal circumstances in closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs, and collectively, Underlying Funds).
