Reviewing US Concrete (USCR) & Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA)

US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Concrete and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Concrete $1.17 billion 1.15 $8.86 million $0.75 107.67 Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina $668.49 million 3.96 $33.25 million N/A N/A

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Concrete.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for US Concrete and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Concrete 0 0 3 0 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 0 4 0 0 2.00

US Concrete currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given US Concrete’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe US Concrete is more favorable than Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina.

Profitability

This table compares US Concrete and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Concrete 0.99% 22.33% 4.31% Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina N/A N/A N/A

Summary

US Concrete beats Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc. is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in select geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites. The aggregate products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel. The Company’ other products include its building materials stores, hauling operations, aggregates distribution terminals, lime slurry, brokered product sales, a recycled aggregates operation, and concrete blocks. The Company also offers the ARIDUS Rapid Drying Concrete technology. As of April 10, 2017, the Company operated 155 standard ready-mixed concrete plants, 16 volumetric ready-mixed concrete plants, 17 producing aggregates facilities, three aggregates distribution terminals, two lime slurry facilities, and one recycled aggregates facility.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is an Argentina-based company engaged in the cement and concrete segment. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement and related products, such as lime, masonry cement, as well as concrete and aggregates. The Company offers Portland cement, lime and masonry cement packed in bags. Its products are mainly distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. The Company is controlled by Intercement Brasil SA.

