Reviewing Pepco (POM) & Its Peers

Pepco (NYSE: POM) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pepco to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pepco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pepco 0 0 0 0 N/A Pepco Competitors 544 2973 2401 43 2.33

As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Pepco’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pepco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Pepco pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pepco pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 101.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pepco is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pepco and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pepco N/A N/A 21.54 Pepco Competitors $7.66 billion $831.80 million 58.07

Pepco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pepco. Pepco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pepco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pepco 10.52% 11.08% 2.95% Pepco Competitors -14.75% 9.20% 2.53%

About Pepco

Pepco Holdings LLC, formerly Pepco Holdings, Inc., is a holding company. The Company, through its utility subsidiaries, is engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity, and the distribution and supply of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Power Delivery, Pepco Energy Services, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiaries include Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). Pepco is engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity. DPL is involved in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity, and distribution and supply of natural gas. ACE is engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity. The Company’s subsidiaries own and operate a network of wires, substations and other equipment that are classified as transmission facilities, distribution facilities or common facilities.

