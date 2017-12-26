Reviewing K2M Group (KTWO) and Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

K2M Group (NASDAQ: KTWO) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares K2M Group and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K2M Group $236.63 million 3.33 -$41.66 million ($0.97) -18.75 Cardiovascular Systems $204.91 million 3.89 -$1.79 million ($0.06) -389.44

Cardiovascular Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than K2M Group. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K2M Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

K2M Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of K2M Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of K2M Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares K2M Group and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K2M Group -16.22% -16.02% -10.73% Cardiovascular Systems -0.93% 0.74% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for K2M Group and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K2M Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Cardiovascular Systems 1 4 1 0 2.00

K2M Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.79%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than K2M Group.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats K2M Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K2M Group

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor. Its products consist of implants, disposables and instruments, which are marketed and sold primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons. As of December 31, 2016, its product portfolio consisted of 83 product lines that are used in complex spine, minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and degenerative surgeries. Its technologies include EVEREST, MESA, Rail 4D, Quicket Deformity, CASCADIA, CAPRI, SERENGETI, RAVINE and tifix. Its degenerative spine technologies are used to treat degenerative spine disorders and include products, such as cervical, thoracic and lumbar spinal fusion devices and interbody devices.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its peripheral artery disease (PAD) systems are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries both above and below the knee. Its products include Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) (Diamondback 360 Peripheral), the Stealth 360 OAS (Stealth 360), Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral and Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral. The Company’s coronary arterial disease (CAD) product, Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS (Coronary OAS), is marketed as a treatment for severely calcified coronary arteries.

