Reviewing Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) and Its Peers

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ: HMNY) is one of 183 public companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Helios and Matheson Analytics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Helios and Matheson Analytics has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helios and Matheson Analytics’ peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios and Matheson Analytics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Helios and Matheson Analytics Competitors 741 4535 7324 175 2.54

Helios and Matheson Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.17%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 11.16%. Given Helios and Matheson Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helios and Matheson Analytics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Helios and Matheson Analytics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics -1,272.83% -2,850.78% -411.49% Helios and Matheson Analytics Competitors -20.98% -276.26% -4.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helios and Matheson Analytics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics $6.76 million -$7.38 million -1.33 Helios and Matheson Analytics Competitors $2.79 billion $288.44 million 306.24

Helios and Matheson Analytics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Helios and Matheson Analytics. Helios and Matheson Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Helios and Matheson Analytics peers beat Helios and Matheson Analytics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. is an information technology services company. The Company offers its clients a suite of services of predictive analytics with technology. The Company provides offerings in the areas of application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure and information management, and analytics services. The Company offers an integrated service of Big Data technology, analytics, domain knowledge in the areas of financial services and healthcare, including data visualization. The Company’s clients operate in a range of industries with a concentration in the banking, financial services, insurance and healthcare industries.

