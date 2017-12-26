ResMed (RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations. Rising operating expenses and a weak operating margin are other major concerns. However, over the recent past, ResMed has been observed to achieve strong global revenue growth led by sales from Software-as-a-Service businesses as well as its new mask products and devices. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through extensive research and development. The company also recently launched the AirFit N20 Classic nasal mask for positive airway pressure (PAP) treatment in Europe. In the past six months, ResMed has traded above the broader industry.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMD. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ResMed to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

ResMed ( NYSE RMD ) traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $85.11. 261,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,077.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 21.53%. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 118,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $9,791,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,693 shares of company stock worth $15,149,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ResMed by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

