Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 26th (ABTX, ADRNY, AGR, AJX, ALDX, ALPN, AM, AMRB, AMSSY, ANCX)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream Partners LP is formed to own, operate and develop midstream energy properties. The Company’s assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water distribution systems. Its Gathering and Compression segment collects and transports natural gas through a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations. The Fresh Water Distribution segment sources and delivers fresh water for the well completion operations through two independent fresh water distribution systems. Its projects are located in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale in northwest West Virginia and the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. Antero Midstream Partners LP is based in Denver, Colorado. “

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ams AG designs, manufactures and sells solutions for consumer electronics and communication device. Its product includes intelligent light sensors, MEMS microphone ICs, NFC solutions, active noise-cancelling ICs and ultra-low power solutions. ams AG is headquartered in Unterpremstätten, Austria. “

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Access National Corporation serves as the holding company for Access National Bank and its subsidiaries, Access National Mortgage Corporation and Access National Leasing Corporation. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

