Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (REGI) opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Renewable Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,475.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/renewable-energy-group-regi-rating-increased-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.