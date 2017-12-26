RE/MAX (RMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RE/MAX from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of RE/MAX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.07, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RE/MAX by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its position in RE/MAX by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is a franchisor in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages around the world under the RE/MAX brand and mortgage brokerages within the United States under the Motto Mortgage brand. The Company is a franchised business, with all of the RE/MAX branded brokerage office locations being operated by franchisees, including RE/MAX, LLC, which owns the RE/MAX brand, and sells franchises and franchising rights; Independent Regional Franchise Owner, which owns rights to sell brokerage franchises in a specified region; Franchisee (or Broker-Owner), which operates a RE/MAX-branded brokerage office, lists properties and recruits agents, and Agent (or Sales Associate), including branded independent contractors operating out of local franchise brokerage offices.

