Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Position Lowered by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,474 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $92,860.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,294.05, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Position Lowered by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs-position-lowered-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc.html.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.