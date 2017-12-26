Regis Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Gere forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regis’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Regis had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $309.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Regis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Regis (RGS) traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.77. 115,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,774. The company has a market cap of $720.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43. Regis has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Regis by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Regis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. The Company operates through two segments: North American Value and North American Premium. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s North American Value salon operations consisted of 5,784 Company-owned salons and 2,496 franchised salons operating in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

