Regional Management’s (RM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.
RM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.
Shares of Regional Management (NYSE RM) opened at $26.99 on Friday. Regional Management has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 39.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38.
About Regional Management
Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.
