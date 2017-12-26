Regional Management’s (RM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

RM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of Regional Management (NYSE RM) opened at $26.99 on Friday. Regional Management has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 39.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 633,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/regional-managements-rm-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.