Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,046 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 159.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,702,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $909,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,911,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,068,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,732 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,649,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,751,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.35 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.02.

Visa Inc ( NYSE:V ) opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255,380.00, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $114.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Visa had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 31.80%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $707,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $5,649,129.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,119.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,262. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

