Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Rambus worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 27.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 62.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,526 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 9.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $15.30 to $15.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Shares of Rambus, Inc. ( NASDAQ RMBS ) opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Laura Stark sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $41,891.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $86,513.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,944 shares of company stock valued at $566,870. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

