Rally Software Development (RALY) and The Competition Financial Review

Rally Software Development (NYSE: RALY) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rally Software Development to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Rally Software Development alerts:

This table compares Rally Software Development and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rally Software Development -28.33% -54.33% -25.93% Rally Software Development Competitors -85.65% -150.06% -20.09%

This table compares Rally Software Development and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rally Software Development N/A N/A -15.35 Rally Software Development Competitors $996.80 million -$34.68 million 579.72

Rally Software Development’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Rally Software Development. Rally Software Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rally Software Development and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rally Software Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Rally Software Development Competitors 90 488 1562 45 2.71

As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Rally Software Development’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rally Software Development has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rally Software Development competitors beat Rally Software Development on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Rally Software Development Company Profile

Rally Software Development Corp. (Rally) is a United States-based company, which offers consulting and training services. The Company offers software as a service (SaaS) platform for organizations to manage the software development lifecycle. The Company’s solutions for Agile includes Agile University, which is an online source for Agile training, and Agile Commons, which is a collaborative Web community focused on software agility. The Company offers a range of Agile platform and products for Application Lifecycle Management (ALM). The Company’s solutions include enterprise scale agile, which consists of Flowdock and leading SAFe; analytics and metrics, which consists of Rally Insights Solution and Agile coaching; product and portfolio management, which include Agile Portfolio Management and transformation consulting, and Team Collaboration, which consists of Rally scrum team launch and test driven development. Its services include transformation consulting, training and coaching.

Receive News & Ratings for Rally Software Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rally Software Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.