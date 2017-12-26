QUALCOMM (QCOM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the wireless technology company an impact score of 44.4527077062189 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Vetr lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.52 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.02.

QUALCOMM ( QCOM ) traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. 4,444,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,259,615. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $95,422.71, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 7,840 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $521,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 874 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $59,886.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,035 shares in the company, valued at $824,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,427 shares of company stock worth $1,827,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

