QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,484,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,714,418,000 after buying an additional 1,537,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,786,000 after buying an additional 11,387,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,519,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,848,000 after buying an additional 499,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,132,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $835,633,000 after buying an additional 5,671,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $537,426,000 after buying an additional 288,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95,420.00, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 7,840 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $521,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,208,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,427 shares of company stock worth $1,827,995. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.52 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.02.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

