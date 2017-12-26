Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Increased by Jefferies Group (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,415,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,019,512. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,498.44, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 361,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 62,557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 45.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 126,910 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 341.2% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 582,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 450,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

