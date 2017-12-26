Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Reduced by Wedbush

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.87.

Paychex ( PAYX ) traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,702. The stock has a market cap of $24,521.59, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $70.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23,260.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 29,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,881,581.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,395 shares of company stock worth $5,014,383 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

