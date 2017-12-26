Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 85,053 Bioverativ Inc (BIVV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Bioverativ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,707,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. Bioverativ Inc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.25. Bioverativ had a return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Bioverativ Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bioverativ in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Bioverativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bioverativ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

About Bioverativ

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

