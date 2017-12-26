Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.37 Million Stake in Masco Corp (MAS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 4.6% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Masco by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

In related news, VP John P. Lindow sold 17,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $682,231.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,357.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 52,511 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $2,091,513.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,591,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $3,537,891 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE MAS) opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13,787.40, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Masco Corp has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $44.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 7,325.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-has-5-37-million-stake-in-masco-corp-mas.html.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.