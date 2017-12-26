Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James Copenhaver Smith sold 8,943 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $500,181.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,679,640.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen R. Osar sold 12,923 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $706,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $1,988,452. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Webster Financial Co. (WBS) opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5,220.00, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $59.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

