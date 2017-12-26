Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Paramount Group worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 80,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE PGRE) opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,740.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-boosts-holdings-in-paramount-group-inc-pgre.html.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (DC) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties and investments are held by, Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.