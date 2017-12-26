PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of PTC worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 20.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,490,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,283,000 after buying an additional 430,379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PTC by 70.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 7.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 102,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 54,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $75,440.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,393.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,924 shares of company stock worth $3,627,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ PTC) opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6,960.00, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $67.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.54%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

