ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ) Declares Special Dividend of $0.03

ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ SQQQ) traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,910. ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $52.64.

About ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

