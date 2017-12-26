ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) to Issue $0.03 Special Dividend

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 241,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,540. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

