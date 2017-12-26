Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.5% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,242,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,200 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 144,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 97.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.88 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.38 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $115,664.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,856 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $265,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,095. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE PG) opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $233,730.00, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

