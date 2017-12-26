Private Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Private Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Private Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 433.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $1,250,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,652,503.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas E. Roos sold 975 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $200,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,630 shares of company stock worth $7,669,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $156.09 and a twelve month high of $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211,090.00, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/private-capital-management-inc-has-1-08-million-position-in-unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.